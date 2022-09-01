The New York Blood Center continues to call for Queens donors of all blood types during this summer’s blood shortage. Donation appointments can be made online at nybc.org for a number of blood drives scheduled in the area.
They include:
• NYPD 112th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 68-40 Austin St. in Forest Hills;
• NYPD 108th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, at 5-47 50 Ave. in Long Island City;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Friday, Sept. 16, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale near Sacca’s Suits & Tailor Shop;
• Queens Place mall from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 1 to 7 p.m. in the former Outback Steakhouse at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst;
• NYPD 104th Precinct, noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 62-04 Catalpa Ave. in Ridgewood; and
• NYPD 110th Precinct, 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 94-41 43 Ave. in Elmhurst.
