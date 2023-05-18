The office of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and the Lower East Side Ecology Center will host a free e-waste recycling collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Juniper Park in Middle Village.
The drop-off will be located on 80th Street between Juniper Boulevard South and Juniper Boulevard North.
It will take place rain or shine. Participants do not have to live in the district.
Holden’s office reminds residents that it now is illegal in New York City for residents to discard electronics in regular trash collections. Violations can be punishable by fines.
The drive will accept both working and nonworking computers, monitors, printers, scanners, keyboards, mice, cables, televisions, VCRs, DVD players, phones, audio/visual equipment, cell phones and PDAs.
Additional sponsors for the drop-off include Con Edison, the Department of Sanitation and the City Council.
Anyone seeking further information is invited to call (212) 477-4022 or go online to leseconogycenter.org.
