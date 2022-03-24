The builders of a distinctive new apartment tower in Long Island City have unveiled plans for a new public park set to open in 2023.
The Durst Organization, which built the 67-story Sven building at 29-27 41 Ave., announced March 10 that it will build and maintain Sven Park, a half-acre of green space that will open “early next year.”
Durst said the green space is needed in the Dutch Kills community, as it has among the smallest amount of park space per capita of any neighborhood in the borough.
“In a city short on green space, we are excited to unveil our plans to bring a brand-new public park to Long Island City,” said Jonathan (Jody) Durst, president of The Durst Organization, in a statement issued by the company. “Sven Park will offer a welcome respite for both residents and the surrounding community, whether they are taking their dog for a walk, bringing their kids to the playground, or just looking to get some fresh air. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this new neighborhood amenity.”
The office of area Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) did not respond to requests for comment on the park.
Planned amenities include an interactive children’s playscape with a slide and custom wooden climbing feature called the Nest for children of all ages. Additionally, it will include large and small dog runs, a fitness park and jungle gym, porch swings, ping-pong tables and movable tables and chairs for visitors to enjoy picnics.
Park-goers will also have access to bike racks, as well as shaded areas to cool off. The park will feature a diverse range of plantings, such as tall bald cypress, flowering trees such as serviceberry, lush ferns and a plethora of flowering plants.
