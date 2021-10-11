The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in locating two men who committed a street robbery in Rego Park on Oct. 1.
Police in the 112th Precinct said the incident took place at about 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 63rd Drive when the victim was approached by two men. One placed a hard object against the victim’s body and demanded his property. The pair then took an iPhone, AirPods and a fanny pack. They fled into the subway station at 63rd Drive in Rego Park — both caught on video avoiding the fare.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public also can submit tips by logging onto
nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
