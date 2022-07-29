Draw your own City Council districts

Think you can do better than the New York City Districting Commission when it comes to drawing new Council districts? Now’s your chance!
The commission is offering a new online tool that lets anyone and everyone create districts like the pros, providing access to “population data, census blocks, citizen voting age population data by race, existing Council district lines, Community Board boundaries, and the new five percent population deviation legal requirement” — all the info you need to draft your own 51 districts of about 173,000 people apiece.
You may also submit your maps to the commission as part of the public testimony process.
Led by Dennis Walcott, the Queens Library president and longtime government official, the commission created draft a Council map after hosting a series of public hearings around the city, and released them July 15. The panel said it received testimony from nearly 500 residents at the hearings, held in May and June, and also meets with advocates and stakeholders.
The new map must be drawn up following the most recent Census. City Council members elected last year under the old lines only won two-year terms, instead of the usual four, and elections will be held in 2023 under the new legislative lines.
The draft map, videos of the past hearings, the new mapmaking tool, called DistrictR, and other information is all available at nyc.gov/districting.
The commission next will hold another series of hearings, Aug. 16, 17, 18, 21 and 22. The times and places have not been announced yet. The commission’s website previously had said the hearings would start Aug. 15 and did not list one for the 21st, a Sunday, but that conflicted with the dates listed in the press release about DistrictR. When asked via email on Thursday which set of dates is correct, a spokesman for the panel did not respond immediately, but the website was updated to match the press release sometime later.
Testimony on the proposed districts may be provided via Zoom, in person during the hearings, by email to publictestimony@redistricting.nyc.gov or by mail to NYC Districting Commission, 253 Broadway, 3rd Floor, NY, NY 10007.
Following the hearings, a final map will be drawn and sent to the City Council for approval.
The city’s population grew from 8.2 million in 2010 to 8.8 million in 2020, which the commission noted is “an increase the size of the city of Detroit” (where the population was estimated at 632,464 in 2021 and has been in decline since the 1950s). That means the Council districts have to contain an average of 172,882 residents, up from 160,710 10 years ago, according to the commission. The DistrictR mapmaking tool takes the population requirement into account.
Walcott praised DistrictR in a prepared statement, saying, “This is a big step forward in digital democracy,” said Commission Chair Dennis Walcott. “Never before have New Yorkers had this kind of opportunity for full participation in the mapmaking process.
