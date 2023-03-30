St. Mary’s Drama Guild, based in Woodside, is seeking volunteers to help stage its production of “The Sound of Music” set for late April and early May.
All kinds of volunteers are needed, including stage crew, such as prompters and curtain openers; production crew, such as set designers and painters; media crew, such as advertising and marketing help; and front-of-house work, such as ticket takers and ushers.
Anyone interested or with questions should email stmarysdramaguild@gmail.com.
