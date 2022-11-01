It was just another quiet afternoon inside the Jackson Heights Library on Friday, Oct. 28. Outside, however, it was anything but.
At 3 p.m., on the sidewalk near the entrance to the facility, Jackson Heights politicians and community leaders held a rally voicing solidarity with Drag Story Hour, the Queens Public Library and the neighborhood’s drag and LGBTQ population.
It was organized in response to recent anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ episodes in western Queens. Sidewalks, paths and signs at and around the district office of Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) were defaced with anti-drag rhetoric on Oct. 18. The Autumn Outfest, a street fair in Jackson Heights celebrating the borough’s LGBTQ residents, was disturbed on Sept. 24 by people shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs. Similar harassment took place at a Drag Story Hour at Elmhurst Library in September.
Opposition to the Drag Story Hour program is driving the surge in anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ activity in Queens and elsewhere. Founded by author and activist Michelle Tea in San Francisco in 2015, Drag Story Hour is a national nonprofit that holds storytelling and creative arts sessions for children, with drag artists as presenters. The programs take place in libraries, bookstores, schools and other community spaces. According to the Drag Story Hour website, the goal is to expose children to “people who defy rigid gender restrictions” and to help kids celebrate diversity and authenticity. The organization has chapters nationwide, including Drag Story Hour NYC, formerly Drag Queen Story Hour.
Some, especially conservatives, vehemently disapprove of Drag Story Hour. In recent months, controversy about it has become a national talking point, one that has been covered by major news outlets. A drag story event at an Oregon pub on Oct. 23 made headlines when about 200 protesters and counterprotesters lobbed rocks and smoke bombs at each other outside. Drag Story Hour readings in many states have drawn backlash; some have even been canceled due to threats of violence. Other sessions have been disrupted by protesters yelling epithets. Angry parents and groups on social media have attached words and phrases such as “depravity,” “pedophilia” and “the sexualization of children” to the drag story events. Many opponents of the programs think they can cause gender confusion in young children. Some political scientists, though, believe the issue has been used to stir up emotions and increase votes in upcoming elections.
Drag Story Hour NYC has been active since 2017, and the Queens Public Library has hosted drag story hours since 2018. Local pushback against the programs increased after the New York Post reported in June that $200,000 in taxpayer money had been used to fund them since 2018, much of it coming from the city’s Departments of Education, Cultural Affairs, and Youth and Community Development. Responding to that article, Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), in a series of June tweets, characterized drag events at city schools as “degeneracy” and said politicians supporting them had “no problem with child grooming and sexualization.”
The recent anti-drag sentiment, along with the aforementioned incidents in western Queens, prompted Krishnan, state Assemblymembers Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), and state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens) to hold Friday’s rally, which was followed by a previously scheduled Drag Story Hour inside the library.
About 40 people turned out for the pro-Drag-Story-Hour event, which lasted close to an hour. They included community leaders, parents and concerned citizens. Across the street, roughly a dozen protesters demonstrated against the rally. The stretch of 81st Street between 35th and 37th avenues had been closed to traffic by police to accommodate the gathering and ensure security. Officers from the NYPD’s 115th Precinct were present, some standing between the rally and protesters to keep order.
Krishnan opened by leading a chant. “Hey hey, ho ho, bigotry has got to go,” he yelled into a microphone, as others joined in.
“We have seen multiple incidents of hate in our community in recent weeks, including one at my own office,” he went on to say. “Our neighbors are being targeted and we won’t stand for it. Here in Jackson Heights, we tell our children to stand up for each other. We teach them that all are loved. We are proud to support the beautiful storytellers of Drag Story Hour because their love and joy will always drown out the hate.”
While Krishnan was speaking, a protester accosted him, but cops quickly removed the man from the councilman’s personal space and defused the situation.
Cruz, González-Rojas and Ramos echoed Krishnan’s sentiments. Cruz emphasized “the culturally rich and diverse history” of Jackson Heights. Ramos added that she takes her children to the drag story hours so that they are “immersed in diversity.”
Drag Story Hour NYC Executive Director Oliver Click focused on the positive. “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support that Drag Story Hour NYC has received in the wake of heightened national backlash and media attention,” Click said. “This support — from parents, teachers, libraries, city officials and local community organizations — has enabled us to not only continue our programming as usual, but to expand our outreach and bring our mission of celebrating creativity, empathy and joyful self-expression to the communities that need it most.”
LGBT Network President David Kilmnick lamented that “extremism has made its way into Queens and is rearing its ugly and destructive head.” However, he stressed that “we will not back down, we will double down to create these safe spaces for LGBTQ people.” Kilmnick urged rally attendees to “vote on Nov. 8 if you don’t like what you hear from the protesters.”
He told the Chronicle, “Lots of hate has been displayed by only a few people. Nobody should have to listen to hate speech here or anywhere. I’m happy we keep outnumbering these protesters — love always wins.”
Standing in for Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott was Susan Latham, the executive director of the Queens Public Library Foundation. She passionately stated, “We [the Queens Public Library system] are committed to continuing Drag Story Hour” and thanked the local politicians for their support.
Rally participants each had their own reasons for being there. For writer, activist and parent Danny Katch, 47, of Jackson Heights, it was personal. “I’ve got LGBTQ people in my family,” he told the Chronicle. “But even if I didn’t, I’d still be here.
“Drag Story Hour is a great program and we have to stand up for each other due to the rising tide of hate. These protesters, with their eyes glazed over, are living in their own fantasy world. They should get a grip on reality.”
Sara G., a 55-year-old lifelong resident of Jackson Heights, went to the library to check out a book, unaware there would be such action outside. But when she saw the rally and heard “ridiculous lies and slurs from protesters,” she was spurred to join. She hastily made a pro-Drag-Story-Hour sign and stood with supporters.
Thirty-two-year-old Katie Deabler, also from the area, found out about the gathering via an email from Krishnan’s office. She said attending was “the least I could do in response to this wave of transphobia.”
Throughout the rally, opponents of Drag Story Hour, who had assembled mostly across the street, made their presence known. Some detractors yelled, “Shame!” Others repeatedly called the politicians “con artists.” A few shouted anti-LGBTQ slurs and general expletives. Some simply held signs that read “Stop grooming kids for sex,” “Leave our kids alone antifa” and “We’re not gonna take it.”
One 30-year-old male protester, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he opposes “the unnecessary sexualization of kids” and that he has a “major problem with drag performers leading educational activities with young children.” He added, “And we definitely don’t want such programming funded with our taxes.”
He also noted that he and several other protesters were not from Jackson Heights, but had traveled from other parts of Queens.
“I’m personally not anti-homosexuality, anti-drag or whatever,” Claude, a 35-year-old protester, told the Chronicle. “But these kids shouldn’t be exposed to this type of mature subject matter because they’re too young to handle it.”
There were tense moments during the rally. Some pro-drag and anti-drag demonstrators approached each other, at times getting in each other’s faces, but police quickly separated them. There was also general shouting back and forth between the two sides, but the fervor died down as the afternoon wore on.
After the rally, the scheduled Drag Story Hour took place undisturbed in the library. Press, and even some officials and leaders, were not granted access to the reading due to security precautions.
According to Krishnan’s Twitter account, parts of his office were once again defaced later that day.
