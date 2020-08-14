Draft LGA AirTtain environmental report due Aug. 21

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday morning that it will publish the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed LaGuardia Airport AirTrain project on Friday, Aug. 21.
The agency said in an emailed statement that the document will be available for review on the project’s website, lgaaccesseis.com.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, with the strong backing of Gov. Cuomo, is proposing to build a rail loop running between the airport and Willets Point. A station would be constructed across the street from Citi Field adjacent to the Mets-Willets Point stop on the No. 7 subway line and a Long Island Rail Road station that is just north of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
The proposed route would place an elevated track over the Flushing Promenade, just inside the boundary that separates it from the Grand Central Parkway.
The projected cost is up to $2 billion.
Cuomo and the PA back the project as introducing faster travel time between LaGuardia and both Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.
Residents who live near the airport along the proposed route oppose the project, as do environmental groups.
