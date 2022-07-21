More than two months after stretches of 62nd Drive and 63rd Road in Rego Park and Forest Hills were repaved, the streets will finally be getting lane lines, the Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
In response to a Chronicle inquiry, a DOT spokesman said contractors are scheduled to begin painting the lines next week. The press office did not address a further question about how leaving streets with no lane lines for two months squares with the agency’s commitment to making roadways safer.
On one stretch of 62nd Drive with opposing traffic, someone has been putting out orange cones to show where the double yellow lines are supposed to be.
The new road markings will not be as they were before the repaving — the streets are being redesigned between Queens Boulevard and the Grand Central Parkway service road and will include bike lanes. For details on the project, see the Chronicle’s April 14 report at bit.ly/3aWkecE.
Above, 63rd Road looking toward the commercial corner at 99th Street.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
