DOT sets overnight BQE ramp closures

The state Department of Transportation is advising motorists of closures of the Exit 39 ramp from the eastbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway to Queens Boulevard/65th Place in Queens, beginning on or about Wednesday, Sept. 29, and running through approximately Monday, Oct. 11. Wednesday and Thursday closures are scheduled from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. each morning. The weekend closures are scheduled from 12:01 a.m. Friday mornings and continuing to 5 a.m. Monday mornings.
To access Queens Boulevard/65th Place during the closures, motorists should take Exit 40 (Broadway/Roosevelt Avenue) and follow the signed detour.
Inclement weather could cause the closures to be rescheduled.
The closures are needed to allow for work on e state DOT’s pavement preservation project, which is taking place in Queens, Brooklyn and Richmond Counties.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check the state’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information.
Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and NYSDOT New York City (@NYSDOT_NYC) | Twitter. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.