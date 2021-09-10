DOT issues weekend closure alerts for LIE, LIC, Fresh Meadows, Jamaica

New York City’s Department of Transportation has issued a series of traffic and lane closure alerts in Queens for the weekend of Sept. 10 through 12. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather, security alerts and other emergencies.
The Long Island Expressway will continue to have single lanes both eastbound and westbound will be closed Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow the state Department of Transportation to carry out wall restoration and maintenance at multiple locations between the Nassau County border and the Queens Midtown Tunnel. The work will continue until the state’s Covid-19 emergency is lifted.
In the Hunters Point section of Long Island City, Second Street between 56th and 57th avenues will be closed 24/7 through Sept. 29 to facilitate school construction. The closure also applies to 57th Avenue between Second Street and Center Boulevard.
In Fresh Meadows, 59th Avenue between 174th Street and 175th Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 19 to facilitate crane operation.
Archer Avenue in Jamaica will be closed between 160th and Union Hall streets will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, for installation of a Con Edison electric transformer vault.
The DOT also is reminding drivers that the US Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows Corona Park could result in any of the following temporary lane closures or detours through Sunday, Sept. 12, at the discretion of the NYPD:
• Northern Boulevard between Junction Boulevard and the Clearview Expressway;
• Roosevelt Avenue between Main and 104th streets;
• College Point Boulevard between 31st Avenue and Horace Harding Boulevard:
• 126th Street between Roosevelt Avenue and Northern Boulevard:
• 111th Street between Roosevelt Avenue and Horace Harding Boulevard:
• Astoria Boulevard between the RFK/Triborough Bridge Plaza and 114th Street;
• Shea Road between 126th Street and Meridian Road; and
• Meridian Road (entire length).
For up-to-the-minute information on any closures or other roadway info, visit 511NY, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source. Visit the Office of Emergency Management and NYPD for emergency street closure updates. The city DOT also issues weekly traffic advisories and special alerts.
