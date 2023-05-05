Many Glendale residents — and their drivers’ side mirrors, doors and fenders — will be getting a break from too much traffic on roads that are too narrow come late June.
The city Department of Transportation this week announced it has approved recommendations by Community Board 5 to change sections of three roads in the Liberty Park neighborhood to one-way streets.
The DOT, in an email to Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) dated May 4, said 60th Lane has been approved for one-way northbound traffic between Cooper and 75th Avenues. Traffic on 64th Street will be converted to one-way southbound between 75th and Cooper avenues. Lastly, 64th Place between Cooper and Cypress Hill Street soon will run one way to the north.
DOT crews are expected to do the necessary work on 60th Lane on June 26; 64th Street on June 28; and 64th Lane on June 29.
“I am thrilled that Liberty Park residents will soon see the benefits of converting some of their streets into one-ways,” Holden said in an email. “For too long, residents have dealt with safety concerns and other issues stemming from the current makeup of these streets. Thanks to the Liberty Park Homeowners Association, Community Board 5, and the DOT for working with my office to find a solution that will benefit residents.”
Gary Giordano, district manger of Community Board 5, also was pleased with the results.
“It certainly is a win for the community,” Giordano told the Chronicle. “This section of District 5 is one of the few that still has two-way streets. These streets are narrow, and people have been getting their mirrors knocked off.”
He said the impetus on two of the streets came from the residents themselves. The board’s typical procedure with residents seeking a one-way street is to have them collect signatures on a petition.
“Because in most cases, we don’t want one-way conversions to be done without hearing from people on the block.”
The petitions, Giordano said, led to a DOT study of the area bordered by Cooper Avenue, Myrtle Avenue, Cypress Hills Street and 60th Lane.
“I think the people will be very appreciative,” Giordano said. But he does have one concern.
“That is, very often, too many drivers re speeding, including on residential side streets,” Giordano said. “And now a concern of some people with one-way conversion is that many drivers may go faster because a car is not coming in the other direction. The concern is, will there be more speeding?”
Giordano assigned that to what he terms the “bratty” way some people drive.
“If people would drive at a more reasonable speed, maybe people wouldn’t want a one-way conversion,” he said. “But their mirrors are being knocked off and their cars are getting damaged.”
