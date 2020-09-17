Residents looking to donate clothing and household goods or shred documents can head to the bandshell parking lot in Forest Park on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted donations include clothing, shoes, small appliances, kitchenware, toys, bikes, jewelry, small furniture, American flags and eyeglasses. Up to three boxes of documents will be accepted for shredding. There will be no electronics recycling. Other items not accepted include cardboard, magazines, file folders, preshredded paper, air conditioners, paint and tires.
The Parks Department requires participants to wear masks in the parking lot. Those making donations or shredding documents are asked to stay in their vehicles as much as possible. Residents should have items in an easily accessible part of the car, allowing a volunteer to safely remove them.
People leaving their car must fill out a questionnaire indicating if they have COVID symptoms or if they have been in close contact with someone who has contracted the virus in the previous two weeks. They will have to provide their name, phone number and email for contact tracing purposes if it turns out anyone with COVID attended.
