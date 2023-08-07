An Astoria doctor drugged women, sexually assaulted or raped them while they were unconscious and filmed it, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, which announced Monday that he had been arraigned on a 50-count indictment.
The defendant committed the crimes both in his home and at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, according to the charges.
Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on 10 counts of predatory sexual assault, three counts of rape in the first degree, seven counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, four counts of assault in the second degree, three counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree, 11 counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, eight counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
Cheng, who lives on Broadway, previously had been charged in a previous 11-count indictment, after his arrest on Dec. 27, 2022, with two counts of rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and four counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree. He was accused of drugging and raping a female acquaintance — known as Apartment Victim 1 — at his home. As a result, Cheng’s ability to practice medicine has been suspended by the state.
He has been held without bail since his arrest and faces multiple sentences of 25 years to life if convicted.
District Attorney Melinda Katz urges women who think they may have been victimized to contact her office’s Special Victims Bureau, at (718) 286-6505, or SpecialVictims@queensda.org.
“The recovered evidence compiled paints the picture of a sexual predator of the absolute worst kind, a serial rapist, someone willing to not only violate his sacred professional oath and patients’ trust, but every standard of human decency, as well,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “We will present the facts to a jury and achieve justice for the victims of the horrific assaults captured on video.”
The DA’s Office further said, in announcing the charges:
While in Cheng’s residence, Apartment Victim 1 came across videos depicting her and other women being assaulted by the doctor. Afterward, in December, Apartment Victim 1’s attorney approached the Queens District Attorney’s office with this information.
An investigation by the Queens District Attorney’s Special Victims Bureau, working with New York-Presbyterian Queens, uncovered evidence resulting in the most recent indictment. A search warrant executed at Cheng’s home led to the seizure of numerous digital media storage devices containing videos of unconscious female hospital patients, as well as Cheng’s female acquaintances. Also seized were narcotics, including fentanyl, ketamine, cocaine, LSD and MDMA, as well as drugs used in health care settings for sedation, such as propofol and sevoflurane.
According to the new evidence:
Hospital Victim 1: A 19-year-old female scheduled to undergo a test ordered by Cheng is seen on a video, shot sometime around June 2021, with her gown open, her breasts exposed and her underwear lowered. Fingers touch her genitals and nipple and then the eyelid on one of her closed eyes is pulled up. Hospital Victim 1 appears unconscious and has no reaction to what is being done to her.
Hospital Victim 2: A 47-year-old woman who was seriously ill is seen on a video, recorded sometime around May 2022, in an apparently unconscious state as her breasts and genitals are groped, an ungloved finger is inserted into her mouth and one of her closed eyelids is pulled open.
Hospital Victim 3: A 37-year-old woman who was a hospital patient sometime between March 2021 and June 2021 is seen on video laying apparently unconscious as her breasts and genitals are groped. Additionally, one of her closed eyelids is pulled open.
Apartment Victim 2: A woman who met Cheng through an online dating site is seen on video sometime around July 2021 apparently unconscious in his bed as Cheng engages in sexual conduct with her. She appears to have a tissue over her face in some videos. A brown bottle is seen on the bed similar to one containing the anesthetic sevoflurane that was seized from his home. The woman has no memory of the events.
Apartment Victim 3: A woman who met Cheng through an online dating site in the spring of 2022 is seen on numerous videos in his bedroom. She is apparently unconscious as Cheng engages in acts of sexual intercourse and other sexual abuse. She has no memory of the events.
Apartment Victim 4: A female acquaintance of Cheng’s who spent several nights at his apartment from 2020 to 2022 is seen on videos apparently unconscious as Cheng commits acts of sexual intercourse and abuse. Cheng is seen handling a brown bottle similar to the one seized from his apartment containing the anesthetic sevoflurane. The woman has no memory of the events.
In addition to the hospital victims already identified, another patient who is unidentified appears in a video similar to those involving Hospital Victims 1, 2 and 3.
Videos of other women being sexually assaulted were also recovered with the conduct taking place in Cheng’s Queens apartment and in Westchester County, Manhattan, Las Vegas and in and around San Francisco and in Thailand.
The investigation is ongoing.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Brianne Richards, of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Bureau, is prosecuting the case with Assistant District Attorney Brian C. Hughes, Deputy Bureau Chief, under the supervision of Assistant District Attorney Eric C. Rosenbaum, Bureau Chief, and under the overall supervision of Executive Assistant District Attorney for the Special Prosecutions Division Joyce Smith.
