What seemed like a formality turned into an impediment in the City Council’s redistricting process on Thursday.
The Districting Commission rejected its own revised map that, upon approval, would have been sent to the Council for its consideration as the new district lines. The Commission will now revise the map further before voting again on whether or not to submit it to the Council.
A spokesperson for the Commission told THE CITY last week that the prospect of a new map not being voted through was “not even a prospect.”
City & State reports that the next series of revisions will take place at a public hearing scheduled for sometime after next week’s Rosh Hashanah holiday.
Concerns among the Commissioners persisted over changing District 8, split between Manhattan and the Bronx, from a predominantly Bronx-based district to a predominantly Manhattan-based district and the addition of 16,000 Brooklynites to what had previously been, even in the Commission’s preliminary proposal, an entirely Staten Island-based District 50.
District 26, which the Commission had proposed to split between western Queens, Roosevelt Island and a portion of the Upper East Side of Manhattan in its preliminary map, was to now be contained entirely within Queens. City & State reports the new map would have kept Rochdale Village united in one district, though the New York Immigrant Coalition says the proposal would have continued to split immigrant communities in Southeast Queens.
Per a primer posted to the Districting Commission website, it’s unclear whether or not the process calls for the rejected map to be released to the public. A timeline showing the steps in the process did not include a contingency for if the Commission rejected the revised plan before it was submitted to the City Council.
The Districting Commission press office did not immediately return a request to share the new map with the Chronicle. A Commission spokesperson told City & State that the map will not be posted to the body’s website.
The proposal was leaked to some media publications, including the New York Times, earlier this week, a move bemoaned by Commissioner Marc Wurzel.
“I cannot let this opportunity pass and not express my profound disappointment that confidential maps were shared with media outlets before they were adopted or even subjected to a vote by the Commissioners,” he said during the meeting.
“I do not know who thought it was a good idea to share these intimate and confidential details of the maps hours, minutes after the mapping process concluded,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.