The 24th Council District soon will be looking a lot cleaner with a joint public-nonprofit sector collaboration announced last week by Councilman James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest).
The councilman and city Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson teamed up on Queens Boulevard in Briarwood on Oct. 15 to announce the securing of $430,000 in the city budget to reduce litter and graffiti in the district.
Gennaro said $95,000 has been allocated to the DSNY to increase its collections from street trash cans.
The city also will contract with Wildcat Service Corp. for $185,000 and $150,000 with the Doe Fund for litter cleanup, graffiti removal and in some cases snow removal for seniors and disabled residents who are not able to handle it themselves.
Wildcat and The Doe Fund provide jobs for those who are coming out of the criminal justice system. The Doe Fund also assists the homeless and those who have battled substance abuse.
“I am confident that these partnerships will make a visible difference in our communities,” Gennaro said. “I remain committed to making this district the cleanest it has ever been.”
Grayson said the funding will help the DSNY in its mission — as would people using litter baskets properly instead of discarding their refuse on the sidewalk or by the roadside.
Additional speakers included Community Board 8 Chairwoman Martha Taylor and District Manager Marie Adam-Ovide; Sey Schwartz of the Briarwood Community Association; and representatives of The Doe Fund and Wildcat.
Gennaro said the DSNY will add services along Union Turnpike between 164th and 188th streets in Jamaica Estates; and Main Street from the Grand Central Parkway to Queens Boulevard in Briarwood. There will be two additional days of street trash pickups and litter basket collection along the routes. The DSNY also will be responsible for maintaining the median on Union Turnpike.
Wildcat personnel will work three days a week in trash-prone areas, including Hillside Avenue from Sutphin Boulevard to 173rd Street in Jamaica; and the Grand Central Parkway Service Road between 188th Street and Utopia Parkway in Jamaica Estates and Fresh Meadows every two weeks.
Workers employed by The Doe Fund will address regularly trash-prone areas, including twice a week along the Main Street business corridor between Melbourne Avenue and 77th Avenue in Kew Gardens and Flushing and Queens Boulevard from Main Street to Hillside Avenue in Briarwod and Kew Gardens, also twice a week.
Gennaro said his office maintains a list of senior citizens and the disabled who need snow removal service. Holding up his business card during the press conference the councilman said those eligible residents who need to get on the list for this coming winter should contact his office by phone at (718) 217-4969.
He said the same number can be used for those looking to request cleanup services or graffiti removal.
