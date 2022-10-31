In the wake of the beating of two senior citizens in Middle Village’s Juniper Valley park last Thursday, Oct. 27, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) is asking just what it will take to get a special session of the legislature to repeal bail reforms from 2019.
“I am outraged that such a heinous, unprovoked, random assault on two seniors occurred at Juniper Valley Park,” Holden said in a statement from his office on Friday. “The lawlessness on our streets has spiraled out of control, and we need Governor Hochul to call for an emergency session of the State Legislature to repeal cashless bail and stop coddling criminals. Enough is enough.”
Police in an email on Monday afternoon said that there have been no arrests and that the investigation is continuing. Police last week said one of the suspects has a medium complexion and the other two have dark complexions.
According to the NYPD, an “unidentified individual engaged in verbal dispute which turned physical.”
A 70-year-old male victim was struck sustaining swelling on the face and laceration to a nose and lip and was hospitalized. A 77-year-old male victim was struck in the face.
The councilman told the Chronicle last week that the suspects may have been riding dirt bikes on the running track that is under construction in the western end of the park before the attack.
Holden appeared in the park Saturday at what was billed as a get-out-the-vote rally for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has been hammering Hochul for months on crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.