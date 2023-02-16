One month after being dismissed from Community Board 5 for an alleged racial slur, Richard Huber returned as a private citizen.
Borough President Donovan Richards dismissed the longtime board member following the Jan. 11 meeting after complaints that Huber used the term “Wu flu” to describe Covid-19, a reference to its origins in China’s Wuhan Province.
At the Feb. 8 meeting last week he criticized Richards, and also CB 5 first Vice Chairman Walter Sanchez and District Manager Gary Giordano.
Sanchez, who was filling in for CB 5 Chairman Vincent Arcuri, also is the publisher of the Queens Ledger. Huber accused Sanchez of attacking him in the paper. Giordano last month was quoted in the Ledger and the Chronicle as saying that in his opinion, there was cause for Richards to remove Huber.
Speaking during the public comment section of the Feb. 8 meeting, Huber said he was removed by Richards “without notice, due process or consideration for years of service.” He accused Sanchez of besmirching his character, and of having a conflict of interest by both heading up the board meetings and operating a paper that reports on them.
“When I tell people I was removed from Board 5, they ask what horrible transgression did I commit. I say ‘I used the W-word ... If I time it correctly the coffee comes shooting out their nose.”
“Zika virus comes from the Zika Forest in Africa,” he continued. “Ebola is from the Ebola River in the African Congo.” Huber added Hantavirus, West Nile virus, Spanish flu, German measles and Lyme disease. “Wu is not a race. It is a place where a severe, acute respiratory disease comes from ... This was a shot across the bow, a warning to all members of the board to fall into line, stick with the narrative, vote correctly, shut up and march in perfect lock-step, or else.”
Sanchez and Giordano declined to comment at the meeting and when called by the Chronicle. Richards declined to comment in an email. Sanchez did point out that the public comment session by tradition “is not for personal attacks.”
