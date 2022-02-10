The T-Bone Diner, which has been on Queens Boulevard under two names since 1934, remained closed on Wednesday almost a week after city health inspectors shut it down on Feb. 3. A hand-written sign in one of the now papered-over windows said the restaurant would be reopening soon.
The door at 107-48 Queens Blvd. still bore a large yellow sticker ordering the business closed.
The Chronicle was unable to reach the owners or management for comment prior to deadline.
According to the website of the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the restaurant racked up 57 points for violations including:
• raw, cooked or prepared food being adulterated, contaminated, cross-contaminated or not discarded according to industry standards;
• evidence of rats or live rats present in food and/or non-food areas;
• no Food Protection Certificate held by supervisor of food operations;
• the presence of flies associated with filth or food; and
• facility not vermin proof; harborage or conditions conducive to attracting vermin or allowing vermin to exist.
