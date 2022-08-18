Two long-vacant lots adjacent to the Court Square subway station in Long Island City are being combined with the aim of building a 55-story mixed-use building with apartments and retail space.
City records and published reports state that Charney Companies of LIC and Tavros Capital of Manhattan purchased property at 24-19 Jackson Ave. for $68.3 million after previously acquiring adjoining property at 45-03 23 Street.
The owner named in city land records — Court Square 45th Ave LLC — has the same address as Tavros.
Multiple published reports state that the firms are planning a 55-story apartment building with about 600 apartments, along with office and retail space. The site is far less than a throw from the No. 7, E, F, G and M trains.
No applications to perform work on the site had been filed as of the Chronicle’s deadline.
Charney officials could not be reached. Tavros declined to comment.
Toyoko Inn, a discount hotel chain based in Japan, purchased lots on the parcel in 2007 and 2014.
In 2016 the company filed paperwork with the city with plans to construct a 50-story, 514-foot tall hotel with more than 1,200 rooms. Toyoko also was planning more that 260,000 square feet of commercial space.
The website GlobeSt.com on Aug. 8 reported that the sale’s May completion date will enable the developers to take advantage of the city’s 421a tax abatement for multiple-dwelling buildings. The abatement expired at the end of June.
Globe St.com also reported that Toyoko put the site up for sale in December after the city approved new regulations that require special permits before constructing any new hotels.
