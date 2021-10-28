A major developer is looking to expand its already considerable footprint in Rego Park.
Vornado Realty Trust, which already owns a luxury apartment complex at 61-35 Junction Blvd., has filed an application with the city’s Department of Buildings for a new high-rise project nearby at 61-10 Junction Blvd.
The site right now is a parking lot across from Vornado’s Rego Center II mall. The story was first reported by Crain’s New York Business on Oct. 22.
Documents viewed online on the website of the city’s Department of Buildings state that the completed project would be 32 stories high with 573 apartment units. The building would be 330 feet tall with 686 parking spaces.
The Chronicle was unable to reach Vornado officials for comment prior to Wednesday’s deadline.
