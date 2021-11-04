A Bayside architect was honored by the Queens Chamber of Commerce at its annual building competition Oct. 27.
Tim Hao, of HCD Architect PC, won the Prize of Excellence in New Industrial Building Design for Stream Plumbing in Maspeth.
The industrial building, located in a congested manufacturing zone where most buildings have a brick façade, utilizes contemporary materials and large glazing for a clean, modern look, Hao said. It also has many green features including a roof terrace and solar panels on the rooftop.
“Architecture is the landmark or a symbol of a city and represents the specific cultural ethos,” Hao told the Chronicle.
— Katherine Donlevy
