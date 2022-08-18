Just four days after the Queens Chronicle notified the Department of Environmental Protection about a water-filled sinkhole on Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park, a crew came out and fixed it.
The men were out last Friday, and they repaired a small water main leak and restored the road surface, a DEP spokesman said. The asphalt that was filled in is not quite level with the street but comes close and is squared off where the rough, uneven hole previously had been.
Businessman Ayman Alim, in front of whose store the hole had been, says he had called the DEP more than once about it over the last year or more. But the agency has no record of any 311 complaint at the site and Alim could not find any himself, though he said he has it somewhere.
The merchant said the hole didn’t impact his operations but he’s glad to see it fixed “so nobody who catches their foot is injured.”
The DEP had sent a crew to the site one day after being contacted by the Chronicle, and quickly scheduled the repair, which happened to be done the day after an article on the sinkhole was published.
“We have to make noise to get something done,” Alim said.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
