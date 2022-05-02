Delivery man was a friend in Forest Hills

Friends and former customers — some people were both — have been mourning Zhiwen Yan, 45, the Chinese food delivery man who was shot and killed last Saturday night in Forest Hills while making his rounds.
Police are continuing their hunt for his killer. The Elmhurst resident left behind a wife and three children, ages 14, 12 and 2. A pair of GoFundMe fundraisers has raised more than $140,000 for the family.
Police said Yan was killed at about 9:35 p.m. on his scooter at the intersection of 108th Street and 67th Drive. He was delivering orders for Great Wall Chinese food, which is located at 104-37 Queens Blvd.
Published reports said police are investigating a possible link to a customer who allegedly has had numerous run-ins with restaurant staff, and who allegedly has threatened them in the past.
“My heart goes out to his wife and children,” wrote Dinah Mark in the comment section of one of the fundraisers. “He’s been gracing my mom’s door for the past 20+ years with his deliveries and always with a smile. This is truly tragic. RIP MY FRIEND,”
Amalia Anderson posted that Yan was a special, positive person whom she saw daily in he neighborhood.
“Always greeted us with ‘Hello, my friend!’ We are sending prayers for his family.”
“A sweet man and a good soul,” wrote Greg Kandra. “May God console his family during this terrible time.”
“You will be very much missed, my friend,” wrote Farrah Krenek. “Rest in paradise.”
One fundraiser, started by Yan’s widow, can be found online at gofundme.com/f/zhiwen-yan-father-of-3-left-his-beloved-family.
The second, at run by First Family Fund, Inc., ended its effort at gofundme.com/f/immediateneedsfundfor3schoolagechildren after clearing its goal by raising more than $106,000.
