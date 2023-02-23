St. Margaret Church in Middle Village will present a defensive driving course sponsored by the National Safety Council from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
The cost is $50 per person. Participants will receive mandatory reductions in insurance premium and driver’s license violation points.
The church is hosting the class in an effort to reduce the number of traffic collisions, and the hardship and grief they cause.
All seeking more information or registration are asked to call (718) 326-1911.
