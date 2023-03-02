Artist Gail Meyers of North Richmond Hill will offer a family craft workshop for ages 6 and up creating decoupage treasure boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Center at Maple Grove in Kew Gardens.
The workshop is being sponsored by the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery. Admission is free and all materials will be provided.
Registration is required either online at info@friendsofmaplegrove.org or by calling (347) 878-6613.
Decoupage is the art of decorating an object by gluing colored paper cutouts onto it. Paint, gold leaf and other materials can be added or combined to create artistic effects.
The Center at Maple Grove is located at 127-15 Kew Gardens Road. Parking is free on-site, and those driving are asked to use the entrance gate at Kew Gardens Road and 129th Street. The building is handicaped-accessible.
Additional information on the workshop and on future artistic and cultural offerings sponsored by the group can be found at friendsofmaplegrove.org.
