The Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery are hosting two ongoing exhibits in the cemetery’s Celebration Hall in Kew Gardens.
The gallery exhibit features the watercolor paintings of artist Rachel Vas Nunes. There also is an exhibit of quilts crafted by members of the Queens and Brooklyn Quilt Society. Two of the quilts tell stories related to the history of the Underground Railroad.
Both are open to the public Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 30. The building is located at 127-15 Kew Gardens Road. Parking is free on site.
Information on these and upcoming events can be found at friendsofmaplegrove.org.
