A church deacon from Maspeth was charged with trying to have oral sex with a 14-year-old boy he met on the Grindr app, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Thursday.
Rogelio Vega, 50, of 59th Drive was arraigned last Wednesday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Danielle Hartman on a four-count complaint charging him with attempted use of a child in a sexual performance, attempted criminal sexual act in the second degree, attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor in the first degree and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted, Vega faces up to seven years in prison.
According to the charges, on July 22, 2020 Vega began using the Grindr app to communicate online with a detective acting in an undercover capacity as a teenage boy, who identified himself as being 14 years old.
Vega allegedly continued to chat online with the teen and used sexually explicit language. For several months, the chats on the app continued with Vega asking the “boy” to send him nude pictures.
On three separate occasions, Vega is accused of sharing photos of his genitals with the “boy” and made several requests to meet the “teen” in person for oral sex. On one occasion when Vega requested to meet, the detective responded that his mother was not home and he could get in trouble for going out.
On Jan. 19, 2021, Vega allegedly requested an in-person meeting with the “teen” and drove to a prearranged place to meet for oral sex. When Vega arrived at the location, he flashed his car’s headlights and the undercover officer got in the car.
Vega allegedly confirmed his name when asked and after asking the person he believed to be a teenager about sexual acts he enjoyed, Vega was arrested.
“This defendant by all outward appearances is a church-going family man,” Katz said in a statement. “Sadly, the real person under the sheep’s clothing is an alleged sexual predator who sought out a teenage boy to fulfill his needs. The arrest of this individual should serve as a warning to all those who think they can prey on youngsters online without being caught. And parents, please, be mindful of whom your children interact with on their computers and especially their mobile phones.”
