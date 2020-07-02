New York City schools will reopen in September, Mayor de Blasio announced Thursday — and then Gov. Cuomo’s office stepped in to tell him that Albany will make that decision.
Such a sequence of events has occurred previously during the coronavirus crisis, with de Blasio announcing a decision, Cuomo saying it’s his call to make, and the governor soon issuing the same directive de Blasio had. On April 11, for example, de Blasio announced that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. It was a Saturday. Later that day, Cuomo said that whether they would remain closed was up to him, calling de Blasio’s declaration an “opinion.” Then on Sunday, April 12, Cuomo announced the schools would remain closed.
The first two elements of the same dynamic have already played out today, July 2.
“Schools will be opening in September,” de Blasio said at a press event. “Each school will have a number that is the maximum number of kids that can be in that school with social distancing, using every conceivable space in that school. We’re going to convert everything that can be converted into a classroom to a classroom to accommodate social distancing.”
A couple hours later, Cuomo spokeswoman Dani Lever issued a statement claiming that only Albany has the power to reopen schools — and again referring to what de Blasio had said as an opinion, though in this case without naming him.
"The state law governing schools and business closings or openings has been in effect since the pandemic first started and all such decisions are made by state government and not local government,” Lever’s statement says. “Of course the state consults with local stakeholders and when it comes to opening schools in New York City we will consult with parents, teachers, health officials and local elected officials — but the Governor has said any determination is premature at this point and we will need to see how the virus develops.
"The Governor has also told all school districts to have plans ready for the 'new normal' in the event schools can open. The Governor hopes schools will reopen but will not endanger the health of students or teachers, and will make the determination once we have more current information.
"We value the opinion of local politicians and the state's 700 local school districts as to what should be done, but the public should not be confused on this important decision that has practical consequences for many."
The statements from the two chief executives may leave New York City parents, teachers, administrators, custodians, bus drivers, food service workers and other members of the education community unsure whether schools will reopen in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.