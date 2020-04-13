De Blasio insists NYC schools will stay closed as Cuomo says he'll decide

Mayor de Blasio’s office is standing by his insistence that the schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, after Gov. Cuomo asserted over the weekend that only he can make that decision, not City Hall.
"The Mayor knows that it is critical to the health and safety of our students, educators, and all New Yorkers that our schools remain closed,” spokeswoman Jane Meyer said in a statement sent to The Hill Sunday. “It is also critical to the education of our children that teachers and families are able to plan, which is why we wanted to get the decision to them as soon as it was made. Making this decision now allows us to direct our focus on the two tasks ahead — providing the best remote learning experience we can and planning to welcome students back once this crisis subsides."
De Blasio had announced on Saturday that all city schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year as part of the fight against the coronavirus. But later that day, Cuomo said the decision is up to him, and that it has not yet been made.
“So, it's not an easy decision,” de Blasio said at a press event. “It's not a decision that is satisfying for all of us who have devoted so much of our time to try and make sure our kids got the very best education. But it is the right decision. And it's also a decision made a little clearer by the fact that the distance learning is working more and more every day and we're going to have more and more good ways to reach our kids and help them over the next few months.”
Cuomo, however, said, “There has been no decision. That’s the mayor’s opinion. I value it. But the decision will be coordinated.”
Cuomo wants city schools to be reopened at the same time as those in other downstate counties, possibly statewide or even in conjunction with New Jersey and Connecticut.
The governor did not say he opposes keeping the schools closed for the rest of the year, just that it is up to him and that other considerations must be part of the decision.
“All the schools are closed,” Cuomo said during his Sunday press briefing on the coronavirus. “All the schools in the downstate and upstate area are closed. They will remain closed. We’re not going to open any school until it is safe from a public health point of view. We won’t open schools one minute sooner than they should be opened, but we won’t open schools one minute later than they should be opened either. And that has to work in a coordinated plan with businesses. Am I, as I sit here, prepared to say what we’ll be doing in June? No. I do not know what we will be doing in June. Nobody knows what we will be doing in June.
“As I said, I talked to the best experts around the globe on this. And the smartest ones all start by saying, ‘I don’t know. We have to watch and see and follow the science, follow the data and see what happens.’ So I’m not prepared to say what we will do in June. Whatever plan we come up with will be driven by data and science. It will be coordinated to do all those functions at once because you can’t do one without the others. If you say the schools are closed through June, you’re effectively saying businesses are closed through June. Because you can’t restart the economy fully without restarting schools.
“Schools are also, provide not just education, but they’re also in many ways childcare for people who can then go to work. So coordinate all of that, do it regionally and June is a long way from now. We go day to day to watch those numbers and we’ll work with Jersey and Connecticut and our local governments in each state to come up with a coordinated plan.
De Blasio and Cuomo also had differed on who ordered the schools closed in the first place back on March 15. Each announced that day the schools would be closed to fight COVID-19, and each took credit for the decision. According to The New York Times, Cuomo made his announcement on CNN just before de Blasio made his at a press conference.
The city operates the schools under the mayoral-control law that gets periodically renewed in Albany but like other districts, it answers to the State Education Department. In saying de Blasio did not have the power to close the schools for the rest of the academic year, Cuomo said, “This is not a snow day.”
According to The Times, Cuomo’s executive order closing the schools also gives him the power to say when they will reopen.
The United Federation of Teachers supports keeping schools closed through June.
“Keeping school buildings closed is unquestionably the right decision. Learning continues,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew said Saturday morning on Twitter. “Thanks to the efforts of our educators, remote learning is working in New York City.”
Later, in a new tweet, Mulgrew said, “Keeping school buildings closed is the right decision — regardless of who is responsible.”
I hate when our 2 Dads fight! Keeping schools closed IS the right decision. Meanwhile the Chancellor sent out a letter stating the schools will remain closed. And giving parents/care-givers as much lead time as possible is also the right thing to do. Let the battle begin!
