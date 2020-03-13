Mayor de Blasio is reminding New York City residents that they can get accurate information about the novel coronavirus and the condition it causes, COVID-19, directly from the municipal government via phone, internet and text.
De Blasio brought up the information sources available to people on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” with Lori Stokes and Rosanna Scotto Friday morning.
After Scotto said she had friends texting her who had “heard the city is shutting down,” the mayor said, according to a transcript provided by his office:
“There are a lot of ridiculous rumors yesterday. I don't blame anyone who hears something and they're concerned, but I want to remind all New Yorkers that you can get information directly — call 3-1-1; go online, nyc.gov/coronavirus; or, you can text — excuse me, text the word COVID — C-O-V-I-D — to 692-692.
“By texting that you'll get regular updates texted to you constantly with the truth. And anyone who wants to know what's going on, these are three sources where you can get up-to-the-minute information. If someone says, as we heard yesterday, all of Manhattan's being quarantined — that was a lie, that was false. These sources will tell you instantly what's really going on.”
