De Blasio decries greed in State of City

Mayor de Blasio, who has been in office since 2014, said, “We need a plan to save our city because that’s where we are right now,” during his State of the City address Thursday at the American Museum of Natural History.

“We’re at a point where we have to be saved. This city and everything it stands for must be saved.”

He noted a difference between now and when the population declined in the 1970s, saying a fear of bad landlords has replaced the fear of street thugs.

“But today, here’s what’s strange, no one wants to leave but they are being forced out or they haven’t been displaced yet, it’s a constant fear,” de Blasio said. “We used to worry about crime all the time. All the time. It was an obsession because it was so real. But the challenge now is not crime. The challenge now is greed. Greed is afflicting all of us. Greed that would take away this city from its own people.”

He said residents are afraid “New York City won’t be New York City anymore,” adding, “They’re afraid that our heart and soul could slip away.”

De Blasio explained Friday on NY1 the “Save our City” message came from hearing residents’ concerns about the affordability crisis, saying stronger rent laws, a minimum wage increase and rent freezes haven’t been able to solve the problem.

“We did all these things and yet the affordability crisis kept galloping forward,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said he’s working on a vacancy tax against landlords who keep storefronts off the market “because they’re waiting for a huge rent, they’re waiting for a big pay day, they’re hurting our neighborhoods.” He has also talked about the potential of commercial rent control.

“If we can make it legal, it’s the kind of thing we should put on the table,” de Blasio said.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) told the New York Post, “I wouldn’t frame it like the city needs to be ‘saved.’ It needs vision, big ideas and serious investment in things like NYCHA, our transportation system and affordable housing.”