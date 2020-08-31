De Blasio announces new NYPD use-of-force reform plan

Mayor de Blasio on Monday announced a new series of NYPD reforms that he said fulfill a pledge put forth by The Obama Foundation to address police use of force.
The changes mostly involve getting the public more involved with the Police Department, making the ranks more diverse and providing more data about officers’ demographics and how they are disciplined.
The pledge involved reviewing use of force policies, getting public input, reporting the findings of the review and initiating reform police use of force policies, according to the Mayor’s Office, which said de Blasio’s plan “focuses primarily on areas that have a critical impact on use of force: community, transparency and accountability.”
“We’ve shown we can change this city these past nearly seven years. Now we are showing it again,” the mayor said in a prepared statement. “Reform goes beyond just changing policies. It means improving transparency, increasing accountability, and ensuring community engagement is centered in our approach.”
Officials said the plan builds upon reforms that have been undertaken for the nearly seven years de Blasio has served as mayor.
"Over the past nearly seven years, our NYPD officers have worked tirelessly to carry out a series of cutting edge reforms, all geared toward increasing fairness, impartiality and accountability in policing and to deepen our ties with those we serve in every New York City neighborhood,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. “Our work to deepen these critical efforts across all aspects of the NYPD continues.”
The reforms all involve NYPD policy changes, so there is no need for City Council action, mayoral spokeswoman Julia Arredondo said via email in response to a question from the Queens Chronicle. They will be implemented “within the next few months,” Arrendondo said.
The Obama Foundation is the nonprofit group building the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago; it is also involved in various charitable and educational initiatives. De Blasio said he took the foundation’s pledge to address police use of force in June.
Separately, Gov. Cuomo on June 12 ordered all law enforcement agencies throughout the state to implement reform plans in light of the national reckoning with racism and police brutality sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd after he was arrested in Minnesota. Cuomo said the plans would have to be subject to public input and passed by the legislature for each municipality overseeing a police agency — in the NYPD’s case, the City Council. Cuomo said any government that did not pass a reform plan by April 1, the start of the state’s next fiscal year, would not receive state aid for law enforcement.
Asked whether the mayor’s reform plan fits Cuomo’s requirement, Arrendondo declined to answer directly, saying, “We have been constantly reforming policies and evaluating how to improve the relationship between police and community, not only in the past few months but in the past 7 years.”
The key elements of the mayor’s plan, as listed by City Hall, are:
· Bring the community in: incorporate community members into the instruction of classes and panel discussions at the Police Academy
· Involve the community in developing key policies and strategy: establish formal committees of community members to assist in developing crime prevention, policing strategies, and NYPD policies
· Public input: involve the public in developing and evaluating key policies and initiatives by inviting public comment
· Community feedback: gather and incorporate community feedback through regular surveys
· Expanded use of CompStat: introduce a broader range of indicators in CompStat, such as measuring the relationship with the community
· Diversity in the Department: continue to build and support a more diverse workforce by understanding barriers through robust engagement, and creating recommendations to address them
· Operationalizing transparency: add interactive dashboards and other data visualizations of metrics, such as information about Department diversity and Department composition by race, gender, age, and other demographic information
· Accountability: release an NYPD disciplinary matrix, which will promote fairness, transparency and accountability for officers and promote trust with the public.
The Mayor’s Office said the plan builds upon the following reforms already undertaken during de Blasio’s tenure:
· Distributing body-worn-cameras to all officers
· Overhauling use-of-force policies, publishing an annual comprehensive report, and creating a Force Investigation Division
· Instituting new implicit bias, de-escalation and crisis intervention team training
· Publishing annual data on discipline, increasing penalties and requiring counseling for officers involved in DWI incidents, domestic violence incidents, and requiring mandatory dismissal for repeat offenders
· Publishing the trial calendar on the NYPD website
· Instituting Precision Policing, which focuses enforcement on the relative few that drive crime in this city, while allowing the NYPD to continue reducing its enforcement footprint by tens of thousands of arrests and summonses each year and at the same time driving crime to historic lows.
