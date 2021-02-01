De Blasio adds vaccine priority neighborhoods in Queens

New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Periods of freezing drizzle this morning will give way to a few snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.