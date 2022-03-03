District Council 9, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, on Monday held a grand reopening of its new state-of-the-art training facility in Long Island City.
Celebrating in the first photo are John Drew, left, president and director of servicing for DC 9; Joseph Azzopardi, the union’s business manager and secretary treasurer; state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon; Davon Lomax, DC 9’s political director; Kareem Bayley, a second-year apprentice, who painted the mural; Christopher Ryan, a second-year apprentice; state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli; Natasha Derenoncourt, a journeyperson who recently graduated the program; and state Attorney General Tish James.
Also among those touring the facility was Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, in the second photo with James as finishing touches are put on a hallway.
DC 9 said the revamped facility represents “a new finish for bright futures.”
The governmental officials praised the union for the opportunities it provides to working-class New Yorkers and for its contributions to the construction industry and the infrastructure of the state, also citing its role in helping society move past the coronavirus pandemic.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.