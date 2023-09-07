Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) on Tuesday evening delivered a $30,000 check to the Corona-based Dominican American Society of Queens, a nonprofit group working to provide the community with a variety of resources, including citizenship courses, youth development programs and health, legal and immigration services.
The funding is earkmarked specifically for DASQ’s adult literacy and job readiness programs. In recent months, many newly arrived asylum seekers have utilized the literacy program, González-Rojas’ office said.
The assemblymember presented the check during Tuesday evening’s adult literacy class.
Though the budget allocation was made at the end of the Legislature’s session this spring, DASQ did not receive the money until recently, explained Brian Romero, González-Rojas’ chief of staff.
“As a former Executive Director of a non-profit organization, I know how important every additional dollar in an organization’s budget is to help fulfill its mission,” González-Rojas said in a statement. “I’m so thrilled to be able to present the Dominican American Society of Queens with $30,000 from the New York State Assembly so they can continue their invaluable programming and services for members of our community.”
Jose Tejada, DASQ’s executive director, thanked the assemblymember in a statement. “This funding is crucial to our adult literacy and job readiness programming,” he said.
