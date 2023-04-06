The Increase Carpenter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor Vietnam veterans in May to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war’s end.
The group will host a pinning ceremony for vets from the Western Queens area from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Polish Legion of American Veterans at the Frank Kowalinski Post #4 at 61-57 Maspeth Ave. in Maspeth.
Commemorative lapel pins will be given out, and the DAR is reaching out to invite veterans in the western part of the borough. Those qualifying for a pin include:
• living U.S. veterans who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location;
• former, living American military Vietnam POWs from the Vietnam War as listed by the Department of Defense;
• immediate family members of American military personnel listed as missing and unaccounted for from the Vietnam War;
• immediate family members of a veteran listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, and who are not listed as missing or unaccounted for; and
• surviving spouse, at time of death, of a veteran who served on active duty from Nov. 1 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of the location of service.
The Increase Carpenter Chapter of the DAR can be reached via its website, increasecarpenterdar.org.
