A sharp-eyed city cop and a traffic violation have a 23-year-old Brooklyn man facing up to 350 years in prison for a series of grocery and convenience store armed robberies dating back to Nov. 8.
Reginald Williams, along with fellow Brooklyn residents Calvin Scantlebury, 39, and Dewkwan Cooper, 22 were arrested shortly after two gas station convenience stores were robbed between 12:20 and 1 a.m. on Nov. 20 according to a press release issued by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Dec. 15.
Katz said all three men were indicted on a 10-count complaint for the Nov. 20 robberies at Shell station on Astoria Boulevard in East Elmhurst and a Gulf station in Sunnyside on charges including second-degree robbery and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Williams also was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
But Katz’s statement said Williams also has been arraigned in a separate 28-count indictment charging him with first- and second-degree robbery, second-degree attempted robbery, and third-degree assault after allegedly admitting that he and unidentified “other males” entered eight locations between Nov. 8 and Nov. 17 and stole money and sometimes cigarettes and personal property on seven occasions.
The New York City Department of Correction website said he has been remanded.
The Chronicle’s story on the robbery spree from Dec. 1, which according to the NYPD also involved three robberies in Brooklyn, can be found online at bit.ly/3PLaSk1.
“As alleged, these are predators on our small businesses,” Katz said. “We cannot stand by and watch our lives and communities be targeted. I thank the NYPD for their steadfast investigation on these robberies. There will be accountability.”
Katz’s statement made no mention of the Brooklyn cases, and the office of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Friday there were not any open files on any of the suspects arrested in Queens
Katz’s statement said the break came about 90 minutes after the Sunnyside robbery on Nov. 20.
In the first robbery that morning, three men took about $4,000 cash and rolling papers; in the second they took about $1,700 and boxes of Newport cigarettes.
With police on the lookout for a blue or black Nissan Maxima, Officer Michael Garvey of the 110th Precinct observed a vehicle matching that description with three men inside just before 2:30 a.m. near 79-01 Broadway.
The DA’s Office said Garvey tailed the vehicle before pulling it over upon a traffic infraction. He allegedly saw three men and multiple boxes of Newport cigarettes.
At the time of arrest, officers allegedly recovered $1,151 from Scantlebury’s sweatshirt pocket and $908 from Cooper’s sweatshirt and pant pockets. Inside Williams’ sweatshirt pocket, officers allegedly recovered a black face mask and a pair of gloves.
An additional mask, rolling papers, Newport cigarettes and a loaded 40-caliber pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition, as well as defendant Williams’ black jacket with a rabbit emblem on the back, were recovered from inside the vehicle according to authorities.
Scantlebury faces up to 30 years. The DOC website said he was being held on $99,999 bail or $199,999 partially secured bond. Cooper, out on bail, faces up to up to 15 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.