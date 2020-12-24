A Rego Park man was charged with assault as a hate crime for allegedly attacking a Muslim couple outside of their home in front of their two children in October, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Friday.
Eric Leon, 37, was arraigned last Thursday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Eugene Guarino on a complaint charging him with assault in the second degree as a hate crime, two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
If convicted, Leon faces up to 15 years in prison.
Giselle DeJesus, 35, Leon’s fiancee, was charged in November with assault in the second degree as a hate crime, three counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of disorderly conduct.
If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.
Leon and DeJesus allegedly approached a family in the rear parking area of their apartment building on Woodhaven Boulevard, where both families reside, according to the DA. Leon allegedly assaulted Khaled Aly, 38, when he tried to defend his wife after the defendant’s girlfriend grabbed her hijab and cursed at her.
According to the compliant, Aly told Leon to leave them alone. Instead, Leon allegedly pushed his hands into Aly’s face and chest and shoved him to the ground.
The DA said once Aly was defenseless on the pavement, Leon allegedly shouted obscenities, threatened to kill Aly’s entire family and kicked him repeatedly in the head and face.
Aly was treated at a nearby hospital for multiple fractures to his nose and face and required surgery.
“Perpetrators of hate crimes must be held accountable everywhere, certainly in the most diverse county in the nation,” Katz said. “The defendant charged in this case allegedly attacked a couple — his own neighbors — because of his hate and prejudice against Muslims. The victim was terrorized and physically beaten as his wife and children cowered in fear.”
