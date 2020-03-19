A Queens county grand jury has indicted a Woodside store owner on 66 counts of wrongdoing after he allegedly cheated his workers out of $1.5 million in wages over the course of four years.
“Thanks to a number of employees coming forward to report the alleged wrong-doing, the matter was investigated and 11 workers in all were allegedly cheated. The defendant will be held accountable for this alleged malfeasance,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement with the March 12 announcement.
Glen Oaks resident Jagdeep Deol, the 36-year-old owner of Laser Electrical Contracting Inc. in Woodside, was charged in a 66-count indictment with grand larceny in the second degree, failure to pay prevailing wages, scheme to defraud in the first degree, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and falsifying business records in the first degree.
Deol had numerous contracts worth millions of dollars with the city Department of Education and the School Construction Authority, for which he also worked as a subcontractor, from 2014 to 2018, but had failed to pay at least 11 of his employees the prevailing wage to do electrical work in city schools.
According to the charges, in Feb. 2018 a group of employees reported that they had been underpaid, prompting an investigation that involved reviews of payroll records and interviews with workers that found that their checks were missing a total of over $1.5 million. Additionally, Laser Electrical Contracting allegedly submitted hundreds of falsified payment requisitions.
“Workers on government projects must be fairly compensated for their labor and paid the prevailing wage,” city Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett said in a prepared statement. “This kind of criminal behavior is a priority for DOI because it exploits workers, wastes government money, and harms competing businesses who are playing by the rules.”
Deol was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court on April 6. If convicted, Deol faces a minimum of probation, or up to 15 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.