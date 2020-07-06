DA charges driver in fatal MidVille crash

A Bronx man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly crash in Middle Village, the Queens district attorney announced last Thursday.
Ramon Pena, 37, allegedly stole a box truck that was parked with keys in the ignition from 101st Avenue in Jamaica last Tuesday. The vehicle was seen striking in excess of 20 parked and moving cars along Humboldt Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Brooklyn and Queens, DA Melinda Katz said.
The driver of one of the struck cars followed the truck, which was allegedly travelling up to 50 miles per hour, going through multiple red lights and driving on the wrong side of the street, eastbound on Metropolitan Avenue.
The truck allegedly struck a Honda CRV driven by Hamlet Cruz-Gomez, who was exiting the Metro Mall parking lot. The box truck t-boned the Honda, smashing in the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Cruz-Gomez, 25, was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
Cruz-Gomez was a radiology technician at Montefiore Medical Center and had become a father five weeks earlier, the Daily News reported. He is survived by his wife, Angelica, and daughter, Emma.
Pena allegedly jumped out of the truck after the crash and ran away into the Metropolitan Avenue subway station. Police pursued him into the station and arrested him.
He allegedly does not have a valid driver’s license and does not have a driving history at all within the state.
Pena was arraigned Wednesday night before Queens Criminal Court Judge Mary Bejarano on a complaint charging him with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree felony assault, third-degree grand larceny, leaving the scene without reporting death and various traffic violations.
Berajano held Pena without bail and set his return date for July 10. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.
“This depraved driving spree only came to an end after a horrible collision that killed a young man in his 20s,” Katz said in a statement.
A GoFundMe page named “Hamlet Cruz-Gomez Funeral Costs” was started for the family.
It had raised $19,561 of its $30,000 goal with 190 donors as of Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.