CVS on 63rd Road to close Nov. 1

The reduction of national chain pharmacy locations appears to be continuing in Queens, with the Chronicle learning that the CVS store at 97-01 63 Road in Rego Park will have its last day on Nov. 1.
Chain pharmacy closures appear to be turning into an epidemic in Queens. The Rite Aid at 583 Grandview Ave. in Ridgewood shut down Sept. 5, almost six months to the day after the Walgreens at the corner of Metropolitan and Forest avenues closed in February.
Other recent pharmacy closings include two locations in Forest Hills, one in College Point and one in Flushing. Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS all have shuttered stores in the borough this year.
CVS outlets close to the store that’s shutting down in six weeks include 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst; and 101-02, 108-11 and 118-10 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills. The Chronicle has reached out to CVS for comment.
Not that the World’s Borough should feel singled out, with several major drug chains shrinking their footprint nationally.
CVS back at the end of 2021 announced that it intended to close 900 stores across the country by the end of 2024. Walgreens, which also owns Duane Reade, reported in June that it would be closing 150 U.S. stores as well as 300 in the United Kingdom.
Both Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal have reported this week that Rite Aid appears to be on the verge of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to shield it from its creditors. Numerous lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic are cited as a major cause.
Chapter 11 gives a company a chance to reorganize and pay off its debt, as opposed to Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which results in the financial liquidation of a company and its assets.
