If the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — dealing with the shuffle of Covid-19, the Queens bus network redesign, crime in the subway and congestion pricing — was worried that advocates of pollution control at its Fresh Pond rail yards had gone away, the answer is no.
Civics United for Railroad Environmental Solutions, or CURES, paid a virtual courtesy call on the MTA during the public session of its June 29 board meeting.
The subject was old, inefficient locomotives still being used in the yards run by the New York and Atlantic Railway. Gary Giordano, speaking as an officer in CURES — he also is the district manager for Community Board 5 — once again implored the board to spend money that already has been allocated by the state to either replace old locomotives or refit them with newer, cleaner engines.
“We have a problem in our community, in our neighborhoods, with polluting freight railroads,” Giordano said at the meeting. “The state legislature has allocated $25 million to replace those polluting freight rail locomotives ... $20 million is still available.”
Giordano requested, as CURES has for years, that the MTA purchase so-called Tier IV switcher locomotives that are the least polluting available.
He said the new switchers are cleaner and more efficient for Fresh Pond operations such as moving other cars short distances than the existing line haul units, which are designed to pull passengers and freight great distances.
Speaking with the Chronicle on Monday, Giordano reiterated that he was not speaking for or on behalf of CB 5.
He also said some of the engines operating at the Fresh Pond site were built back in the 1970s.
“The money has been available for years,” he said. “From what I know, they have not been willing to put out a contract that specifically states switcher locomotives.”
He said using line haul behemoths for switcher work is not nearly as efficient.
“And they do not reduce pollution anywhere near what you would reduce if you were using switcher locomotives.”
The MTA said two Long Island Rail Road locomotives leased by New York & Atlantic were replaced with Tier III+ machines in 2016 with state funding.
Eight Tier IV engines will be purchased and leased to New York & Atlantic as part of the LIRR’s Low Emission Diesel Locomotive procurement program.
A contract is expected to be awarded by the MTA by the end of 2023 including a detailed delivery schedule for the new engines.
