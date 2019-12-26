Cuomo vetoes E-bike, electric scooter bill

Gov. Cuomo has vetoed legislation that would have paved the way for legalization of electric scooters and so-called throttle assist electric bicycles.

Supporters of the measure, sponsored in the state Senate by Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) and in the Assembly by Rep. Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), said signing the bill into law would greatly benefit those in the food delivery service, many of who are immigrants who do so for a living.

They also said it reduce traffic congestion and air pollution from engine exhaust.

As of now, pedal assist bikes with batteries are permitted, though scooters and throttle assist bikes are preferred because they can operate at higher speeds with less effort.

Those stopped by police while operating scooters and illegal bikes can face tickets in excess of $500 and have their vehicles seized.

Ramos, in a statement issued by her office Thursday afternoon, was disappointed but unbowed.

“Our state has failed to help tens of thousands of New Yorkers who desperately need relief from the punitive measures taken against them every day for merely doing their jobs,” she said. “New York criminalizes delivery workers who are merely trying to make an honest living and slaps them with thousands of dollars in fines, effectively ruining their ability to support themselves and their families.”

Additionally, the senator said, the state failed to take action to “reduce vehicular congestion on the street, provide an environmentally friendly alternative and create new means of transportation for people who live in transit deserts.”

Cuomo, in a copy of his veto message provided by his office, was unmistakably clear citing his view of the bill’s shortcomings.

“As part of the 2019 Executive budget, I included legislation that would legalize e-bikes and e-scooters if authorized by a locality,” Cuomo wrote. “The proposal contained a number of safety measures, including a lower speed limit, restrictions on where such e-bikes and e-scooters could be operated, a prohibition against operating while impaired by drugs or alcohol, a helmet requirement, mandatory front and rear lights, and a mandatory bell on each mode of conveyance.”

The governor wrote that the Legislature “inexplicably omitted several of the safety measures included in the budget proposal.”

“Failure to include these basic measures renders this legislation fatally flawed.”

Cuomo cited a recent study published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology which concluded that head injuries have tripled in the past ten years due to the use of the vehicles in question, and of those injuries, two-thirds of the victims were not wearing helmets.

“Helmets are a common-sense requirement that should be imposed on operators of these vehicles to protect public safety,” he said. Specifically regarding e-bikes, Cuomo wrote the throttle motor that allows a rider to increase speed without pedaling renders e-bikes indistinguishable from mopeds, “which are already regulated and require license plates and drivers licenses.”

The bill had strong support from the Queens delegation to Albany, with backing from state Sens. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), John Liu (D-Bayside), James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing).

Support on the Assembly side came from Members Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), Michael Den Dekker (D-East Elmhurst), Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach), Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens). Catalina Cruz (D-Corona), David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills)

Cuomo acknowledged that E-bikes and e-scooters carry the potential to be a useful tool in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“They do, however, carry significant safety concerns,” he added, referencing a number of recent accidents, including the death of a 16-year old boy in Elizabeth, NJ, which he said “demonstrates clearly” that e-bikes and e-scooters must be carefully and responsibly regulated.

“As such, I am constrained to veto this bill,” he said. “I look forward to continuing this discussion in the 2020 legislative session.

Ramos is guaranteeing that.

“In 2020, we will pass this bill and every year after until we finally get the justice these delivery workers deserve,” she wrote.