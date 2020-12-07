Gov. Cuomo on Monday said indoor dining could be shut down in five days in the city if hospitalizations for Covid-19 continue to rise.
Restaurants in the city are allowed to serve patrons inside up to 25 percent of normal capacity, while those elsewhere in the state can go up to 50 percent — except inside the orange zones where there are higher clusters of cases. None of Queens is in an orange zone anymore; southern Staten Island is the only part of the city that is. Other orange zones are located elsewhere in the state — the entire city of Buffalo, its near suburbs and much of Rochester are all labeled as such.
New York City will likely see orange zone restrictions, on restaurants at least, though they are not yet inevitable Cuomo said at his virtual press event, where he was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“If after five days, we haven’t seen a stabilization in a region’s hospital rate, we’re going to clamp down on indoor dining,” Cuomo said. “Five days, if the hospitalization rate doesn’t stabilize in New York City, we’re going to close indoor dining.”
The governor said he would target indoor dining because it is identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as something that spreads the coronavirus. Gyms and salons, other businesses that are forced to close in orange zones, are not major spreaders, he said.
“The CDC guidance targets indoor dining, which we’re following,” Cuomo said in answer to reporters’ questions. “The orange zone, the real difference between a yellow zone and an orange zone is the indoor dining and gyms and salons. Gyms and salons, on the numbers, we have so many protocols on the gyms and salons. They’re not major spreaders on the numbers. It is about indoor dining.
"This is on top of the orange regulation. So this would supersede. So in other words, you’d close indoor dining in New York city in five days, which is what would happen in an orange zone.”
Industry groups said the governor’s comments are not backed up by the science of Covid spread.
“New York City’s highly regulated, reduced occupancy, well ventilated and COVID-19 compliant restaurants have gone above and beyond to protect the health and safety of their customers and employees,” Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said in a prepared statement. “Indeed, Governor Cuomo said that 70% of recent cases come from ‘living room’ spread, not restaurants, and the NYC Department of Health has zero data demonstrating that increased infection rates are a result of our highly restricted restaurants.
“In fact, Manhattan, the home to the largest number of restaurants in the State, continues to have a more than 100% lower positivity rate (2.5%) than counties like Albany (5.1), Westchester (6.0%), Suffolk (6.1%), and Nassau (4.9%) — yet the proposal is to close the city’s indoor dining while keeping those in these other counties open.
“Another forced government closure of New York City restaurants will cause an irreversible harm on even countless more small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ, especially if it is not coupled with financial relief.”
Cuomo said the shutdowns are not inevitable and can be avoided if a given region’s hospitalization rates stabilize. But he’s not optimistic about that.
“You could see New Yorkers change their behavior and be more careful and flatten and you don’t have the increase,” he said. “That is a possibility. I don’t think it’s a probability because I’ve been sitting here for the past month saying, please, please, please, but it is a possibility. Worst case scenario, the number keeps going up and it gets so high that you endanger overwhelming the hospitals, then we have to hit pause and go back to closure.”
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, said government restrictions have made it “virtually impossible” to continue with indoor dining.
“Based on the current metrics and projections, Governor Cuomo has given New Yorkers a one-week warning that indoor dining will likely be shut down, regardless of the number of positive cases that are specifically tied back to restaurants,” Fleischut said in a prepared statement. “The confusing, patchwork system of micro-clusters, regional restrictions and blanket statewide rollbacks has made it virtually impossible for restaurants to continue indoor dining. Whether it is positivity rate or hospitalization rate, all of these factors are outside of restaurants’ control.
“With the looming limits on indoor dining and outdoor dining no longer practical, many of our members will be forced to shut their doors, and for some it may be their final service. Based on today’s news, many restaurants will have no other choice, and hundreds of thousands of restaurant employees will be laid off during the holidays.
“As we just heard Governor Cuomo and Dr. Anthony Fauci say today, the restaurant industry is on life support and will die without financial assistance from the federal government. We need our elected officials, including Governor Cuomo, to be our biggest advocates.”
