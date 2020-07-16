Again exerting his extraordinary power over private businesses in order to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Cuomo on Thursday ordered a halt to all sales of alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants in New York City unless a customer is also buying food.
No one may stand at a bar to place an order either, Cuomo said. All orders must be made when seated.
“No food? Then no alcohol,” Cuomo said during a media event, according to The New York Times.
The governor also declared a “three strikes and you’re out” rule for city eating and drinking establishments cited for violations of mask-wearing or social-distancing rules. Any bar or restaurant with three violations will be closed, he said, and if the wrongdoing is egregious enough, it won’t even take that many for a liquor license to be revoked.
Public shaming will be used too — “any establishment facing disciplinary charges by the State Liquor Authority will have its name and location posted publicly and updated on a weekly basis,” Cuomo’s office said in an announcement.
Cuomo said there has been a problem with bars and restaurants in the city complying with social distancing rules designed to thwart COVID-19, prompting the new regulations. Crowds have been seen standing outside them, with many people unmasked as they drink.
“New York City, we let bars and restaurants open for outdoor service on June 22,” Cuomo said, according to a transcript provided by his office. “There is significant evidence of failure to comply. The State itself has looked at over 5,000 establishments in downstate New York and found many cases of a failure to comply. It's wrong. It's dangerous. It's selfish. It's unacceptable.”
It’s also illegal, he continued, leading to the new “three strikes” rule.
Mayor de Blasio’s office did not respond immediately when asked if City Hall supports Cuomo’s new orders or if the mayor was consulted before they were announced.
But the governor said local governments and their law enforcement personnel must enforce the law.
“I understand enforcement is not politically popular,” Cuomo said. “I’ll tell you what's less politically popular: if we have to close down a region because compliance wasn't done. That would be less politically popular.”
The NYC Hospitality Alliance, a restaurant and bar trade association, is not raising a glass to the governor’s move.
“Prohibiting people seated at a table from having a beer on a hot summer day unless they order food is counterproductive,” Executive Director Andrew Rigie said in a prepared statement. “People will simply gravitate to stoops, streets and parks with open containers creating less safe conditions elsewhere. Businesses need to be responsible for the activity on their property, but staff certainly can’t be deputized to police the streets. It jeopardizes workers’ safety and subjects businesses to incredible liabilities for behaviors out of their control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.