Giving a modicum of hope to an industry that has been decimated by coronavirus-driven restrictions singling out New York City in particular, Gov. Cuomo on Wednesday said he is considering allowing restaurants in the five boroughs to reopen indoor dining.
Eateries elsewhere in the state have been allowed to serve patrons inside at sharply reduced capacities since the summer, aside from limited closures in “cluster zones” with relatively high transmission rates of Covid-19. In the city, indoor dining resumed Sept. 30 but was shut down again Dec. 14.
Due to the ban, the state faces a number of lawsuits from restaurants in the city, as well as other parts of the state where indoor dining has been shut down in “cluster zones” with relatively high transmission rates of Covid-19. According to Albany, indoor dining accounts for 1.43 percent of Covid contagion, while household gatherings drive 74 percent of the virus’ spread.
But until Wednesday, Cuomo had been adamant that New York City, with its uniquely high density, could not safely allow indoor dining to resume. His word has been the law on the matter under emergency powers he has been exercising to combat the coronavirus since last March.
He eased up on some restrictions on business, religious and social activity Wednesday. Following a decline in new cases and hospitalization rates, he lifted all orange zone restrictions in areas that had seen higher rates of Covid. Yellow zones, where restrictions are fewer, remain in place in locations including Queens. Most of the borough west of Utopia Parkway is in a yellow zone, except for the bulk of South Queens, Long Island City and a couple other neighborhoods.
He did not lift the ban on indoor dining in the city but said a plan to address it is coming. An announcement is expected Friday.
"We don't have a plan today,” Cuomo said. “I’m aware of the lawsuits. Everyone understands the concept of restrictions, just not how it applies to them.”
Referring to capacity limits in restaurants, he said, “We are looking at going back to the 25 percent. The question is how and when you do that."
Cuomo also said he understands the pain that shutting down indoor dining has caused.
"I fully understand how difficult it is that they're closed, not just for the restaurants but all the people who are employed there,” the governor said. “On the flip side is how fast this virus can take off. But we'll have a plan by the end of the week."
The promise was welcomed by the NYC Hospitality Alliance, which represents and advocates on behalf of eateries in the city.
“We’re happy that Governor Cuomo heard the voice of New York City’s decimated restaurant industry and we look forward to working towards a plan that hopefully reopens indoor dining soon,” alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie said in a prepared statement. “As the Governor acknowledged, it’s paramount these decisions are based on data. And, because New York City has lower infection and hospitalization rates than nearly all counties in the rest of the state where indoor dining is open at 50% occupancy, our city’s restaurants must be treated equitably and reopened safely.
“Highly regulated, limited occupancy indoor dining has been a minor factor for virus transmission and full shutdowns have exacerbated the current economic crisis, which has permanently shuttered thousands of restaurants and bars and put over 140,000 people out of work in our city.”
According to state data, the seven-day average of Covid test positivity rates on Tuesday stood at 5.4 percent for the city as a whole. In Queens, the rate was 5.9 percent. Statewide, it was 5.6 percent.
According to city data, the seven-day average of both confirmed and probable deaths per day from Covid was 75 as of Sunday. In Queens it was 17.
