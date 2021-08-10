Cuomo out in two weeks; Hochul in as NY's first female gov.

Gov. Cuomo’s resignation, announced Tuesday and taking effect in two weeks, will give New York State its first-ever female governor, Kathy Hochul.
Now the lieutenant governor, Hochul is a former congresswoman from the Buffalo area, Erie County clerk and member of the Hamburg Town Board. As lieutenant governor, she has been the public face of economic revitalization efforts for the administration in various regions around the state.
Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon in light of a report commissioned by state Attorney General Letitia James in which 11 women alleged that he had acted improperly toward them, from making unwanted comments to committing sexual assault. Several district attorneys in the state reportedly are looking into the allegations, and one of the women has filed a criminal complaint.
Cuomo also faces an impeachment investigation over the allegations by the women and whether his policies early in the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the number of people who died in nursing homes and similar facilities; whether his administration covered up the numbers; and whether he wrongly used state employees to help write his book about his claimed successes during the virus crisis.
Last week, Hochul said on Twitter, “Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women & admire their courage coming forward.”
She then said the Assembly would determine its next steps and that because lieutenant governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate for her to comment further.
Cuomo said Tuesday that resigning was the best thing for him to do at this point.
"Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I'll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you," Cuomo said.
Reaction poured in fast and furious from all corners, including Queens, where Cuomo grew up.
“New Yorker’s deserve a Governor who embodies the values of our state,” Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) said in a prepared statement. “It has been abundantly clear that Governor Cuomo is unfit to hold the position and his resignation will allow us to finally move forward. It is my hope that investigations into his conduct continue and that his many victims receive the justice and peace of mind they deserve.”
She continued, “As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, New York must now focus on recovery, reopening, and the future. Incoming Governor Kathy Hochul will make history as the first woman to serve as Governor. I look forward to working with her to ensure that our government functions as it should.”
“Governor Cuomo made the correct decision in stepping down from his position,” state Sen Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said in a prepared statement. “Now for the sake of the 19 million people of this state, we must come together as New Yorkers and continue to move forward in improving the lives of our residents and maintain government services. There is still work to be done and we will rise to this occasion as we always do in the face of challenging times. With enthusiasm, I look forward to working with Kathy Hochul and her administration.”
Hochul will have to run for election next year if she wants to remain the governor beyond the end of 2022.
