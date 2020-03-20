Gov. Cuomo on Friday ordered all nonessential workers to stay home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The move followed previous edicts that 50 percent, and then 75 percent, of workers remain home, driving home the rapidly changing nature of the state government's response to the spreading pandemic.
“Today we’re bringing it to 100 percent of the workforce must stay home,” Cuomo said at a press conference announcing the move.
“These are nonessential services,” he said. “Essential services have to continue to function. Grocery stores need food, pharmacies need drugs, your internet has to continue to work, the water has to turn on when you turn the faucet, so there are essential services that will continue to function, but 100 percent of the workforce.
“And when I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take.”
The strictest rules, he said, are for the most vulnerable groups, such as seniors over 70 and those whose immune systems are compromised. His office listed orders applying to them in a graphic accompanying the live feed of the press conference.
The governor insisted the mandate is not a shelter-in-place order. He said that term has been misused, such as when applied to a similar order to stay home that was issued statewide in California on Thursday.
Cuomo said people can, for example leave home to take a walk.
“You cannot tell people they are locked in their apartments,” he said.
But they cannot, for example, play basketball with other people, or lay in a park together and share a beer.
“That’s not what this,” he said. “There are people and places in New York City where it looks like life as usual. No. This is not life as usual. And accept it, and realize it and deal with it.”
He emphasized that the order is necessary to aid the healthcare system as it grapples with the spread of COVID-19.
“This all comes down to the healthcare system, and we’re scrambling to increase the capacity of the healthcare system,” Cuomo said.
He later added, “I am not kidding about this. The numbers are going up at such a rate it’s more than double the capacity of the hospital system, it’s more than triple the capacity of the ICU system,” a reference to hospital intensive care units.
Cuomo said the order will be enforced.
“If a business that is not supposed to be open is open, we will enforce this and they will be penalized,” he said.
Workers in what are considered essential jobs are exempt. According to one of the previous orders, “[e]xemptions will be made for essential service industries, including shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions, and other industries critical to the supply chain.”
Some media outlets and at least one law firm have published more detailed lists of what businesses are considered essential and are therefore exempt, but the accuracy of those could not immediately be determined.
