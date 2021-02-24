Cuomo opens York College vaccine site

Gov. Cuomo was on hand Wednesday morning to officially open a new Covid-19 vaccination site at York College in Jamaica.
And early returns indicate the folks coming out for their shots were pleased with the addition.
Brian and Megan Augustine of Jamaica said the sign-up process was the easiest they had to date.
“We’ve been rejected everywhere — the state website, the city website,” Brian Augustine said.
Mario Ortiz wasn’t getting his shot, but he said he was able to get his parents registered relatively quickly after registration opened up.
“And the line is moving well, too,” he said.
Even Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) has not been able to avoid some of the pitfalls of the sign-up system, arriving Wednesday to get vaccinated with his wife, Pier Williams-Miller.
He thinks it might have helped if his younger, more technologically savvy office staffers, who have been helping constituents sign up for shots, had been on hand to help.
“When registration opened, we signed up for 9 a.m.,” Miller said. “Then it got backed up to 10:45, then to noon. By that time, someone had canceled and 9 a.m. was open again.”
One couple from Bellerose, who declined to give their names, came not realizing that an appointment was necessary, and that residents outside of the Jamaica-area ZIP codes were not being accepted at the site until Saturday.
They have been unsuccessful thus far at registering at the Martin Van Buren High School vaccine site in Bellerose.
“We live about eight blocks from Martin Van Buren,” the man said. “We both have comorbidities. I’m disappointed. She waited on line 30 minutes, and it took me 40 to park the car.”
The York site also is open until Saturday for ZIP codes covering all or parts of South Richmond Hill, Springfield Gardens, Laurelton, St. Albans, Rosedale, Queens Village, South Ozone Park, Cambria Heights, Richmond Hill, Hollis, Far Rockaway and Arverne.
After that, it is open to all who are eligible.
Cuomo, in a video posted on his website, said York and a second site at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, are the largest sites yet in the state,
“This site is going to save lives,” Cuomo said. “... This facility, Medgar Evers in Brooklyn, 21,000 vaccines per week. The largest in the state. And this is the first in the state that says we’re going to bring the vaccine to the community that needs it most, and we’re going to give that community priority to get the vaccine.”
Miller’s office has asked that people check on family members, friends and neighbors who might need assistance in setting up their own appointments.
Residents can call 1 (833) 697-4829 or go online to bit.ly/2ZJG0qR. People also can call Miller’s office for assistance to raise questions and concerns at (718) 776-3700.
